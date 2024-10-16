Left Menu

Grand Egyptian Museum Unveils History in Trial Opening

The Grand Egyptian Museum begins a trial opening with 12 exhibit halls featuring ancient Egyptian artifacts. Located near the Giza Pyramids, the museum welcomes 4,000 visitors daily, offering a rich historical display across various periods. Official opening plans remain pending due to previous delays.

The Grand Egyptian Museum has started a trial run of 12 exhibition halls this week, showcasing ancient Egyptian artifacts. Officials announced this phase as a precursor to the museum's much-awaited official opening.

Located near the iconic Giza Pyramids, the museum is a massive project costing over $1 billion, envisioned as the world's largest archaeological museum. This trial welcomes 4,000 visitors daily, providing a preview of the extensive collection spanning different Egyptian dynasties and eras.

The aim is to identify any operational challenges, as said by Al-Tayeb Abbas. The museum, rich with artifacts and equipped with the latest technology, offers an educational insight into ancient Egypt, ensuring an engaging visit for the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

