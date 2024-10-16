Grand Egyptian Museum Unveils History in Trial Opening

The Grand Egyptian Museum has started a trial run of 12 exhibition halls this week, showcasing ancient Egyptian artifacts. Officials announced this phase as a precursor to the museum's much-awaited official opening.

Located near the iconic Giza Pyramids, the museum is a massive project costing over $1 billion, envisioned as the world's largest archaeological museum. This trial welcomes 4,000 visitors daily, providing a preview of the extensive collection spanning different Egyptian dynasties and eras.

The aim is to identify any operational challenges, as said by Al-Tayeb Abbas. The museum, rich with artifacts and equipped with the latest technology, offers an educational insight into ancient Egypt, ensuring an engaging visit for the public.

