Hollywood Stars Unite in 'Love Language'

Hollywood stars Chloe Grace Moretz and Anthony Ramos are set to lead an ensemble cast for the romantic comedy 'Love Language'.

Joining them are actors Manny Jacinto, Lukas Gage, Isabel May, and Billie Lourd. More intriguing is the involvement of 'Saturday Night Live' star Colin Jost, who will serve as a producer for the film.

Directed and written by Joey Power, the film's plot remains a mystery. Filming is scheduled to kick off in the coming weeks across Chicago. Jost partners with Jeff Grosvenor from No Notes Productions and others from Caviar, the independent company behind 'Sound of Metal'.

