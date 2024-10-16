Hollywood Stars Unite in 'Love Language'
Chloe Grace Moretz and Anthony Ramos headline a star-studded cast for the romantic comedy 'Love Language'. The film, directed by Joey Power, features a screenplay penned by Power himself. With production set in Chicago, it's expected to feature an ensemble cast including Manny Jacinto, Lukas Gage, Isabel May, and Billie Lourd.
Joining them are actors Manny Jacinto, Lukas Gage, Isabel May, and Billie Lourd. More intriguing is the involvement of 'Saturday Night Live' star Colin Jost, who will serve as a producer for the film.
Directed and written by Joey Power, the film's plot remains a mystery. Filming is scheduled to kick off in the coming weeks across Chicago. Jost partners with Jeff Grosvenor from No Notes Productions and others from Caviar, the independent company behind 'Sound of Metal'.
