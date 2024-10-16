Mystery Surrounds Damage to Forest Temple

An unidentified group has caused damage to the walls of a remote temple nestled within a forest in the district, according to a police official's report on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Kadirinathunikota village in Mulakalacheruvu mandal, approximately 3 kilometers into the forest, the official stated.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Anjaneya Swamy, has been targeted. Authorities suspect the involvement of treasure hunters or rival factions linked to the temple, Annamayya district's superintendent of police, B Krishna Rao, told PTI.

In response, police have registered a case under various legal sections, including the Indian Treasure Trove Act, and are diligently investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the incident, compelling officials to conduct a comprehensive investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible.

