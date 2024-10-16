Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Damage to Forest Temple

An unidentified group has damaged the walls of a remote temple dedicated to Lord Anjaneya Swamy in a forested area near Kadirinathunikota village. Authorities suspect treasure hunters or rival groups. Police have registered a case and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:54 IST
Mystery Surrounds Damage to Forest Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified group has caused damage to the walls of a remote temple nestled within a forest in the district, according to a police official's report on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Kadirinathunikota village in Mulakalacheruvu mandal, approximately 3 kilometers into the forest, the official stated.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Anjaneya Swamy, has been targeted. Authorities suspect the involvement of treasure hunters or rival factions linked to the temple, Annamayya district's superintendent of police, B Krishna Rao, told PTI.

In response, police have registered a case under various legal sections, including the Indian Treasure Trove Act, and are diligently investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the incident, compelling officials to conduct a comprehensive investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024