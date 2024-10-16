Left Menu

Parker Finn Unveils 'Smile' Sequel: Enter the Eerie World of Skye Riley

After the success of 'Smile', director Parker Finn returns with a sequel featuring Skye Riley, a pop star played by Naomi Scott. The film combines the macabre and music, drawing inspiration from famous artists. Finn discusses the film's unique smiling technique and hints at diverse future storylines.

Following the success of his 2022 horror sensation 'Smile', writer-director Parker Finn is set to terrify audiences once more with a highly anticipated sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will spotlight Skye Riley, portrayed by Naomi Scott, a renowned pop singer plunged into a world of horror.

At the premiere in Los Angeles, Finn confessed that creating a sequel required ingenuity and avoidance of obvious ideas. His fascination with the complex personas of pop icons led him to develop the character of Riley, a riveting mega pop star. The narrative entwines the sinister presence of an eerie entity that instills dread into its victims, including a psychiatrist embodied by Sosie Bacon and the pop star herself.

Finn cites musical luminaries such as Lady Gaga and Rihanna as influential in crafting Riley, aiming for a character who is both instantly recognizable yet distinct. Naomi Scott expressed her excitement for the storyline, noting its immediate appeal.

On achieving the film's distinct chilling smiles, Finn explained the technicalities of the performance, drawing from the 'Kubrick Stare' technique. Actors were guided to deliver a friendly smile while disconnecting emotionally through their eyes, enhancing the scene's unsettling atmosphere.

Discussing the franchise's future, Finn revealed his excitement for diverse storytelling avenues, contingent on the public's reception. 'Smile's sequel offers scope for exploring a myriad of narratives, each with the potential to immerse viewers in nerve-wracking worlds invaded by the ominous force.' The Hollywood Reporter has much in store for audiences. (ANI)

