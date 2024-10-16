Left Menu

Uncovering Mystery: Temple Vandalism Sparks Investigation

A remote temple's walls were vandalized in a forest near Kadirinathunikota village. Officials suspect treasure hunters or rival groups are behind the act. Police have launched a probe under several legal sections, including the Indian Treasure Trove Act. The Chief Minister condemned the attack and ordered a detailed investigation.

In a remote area within a forest in the district, unidentified miscreants have damaged the walls of a secluded temple, according to a police official on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Kadirinathunikota village located in Mulakalacheruvu mandal, approximately 3 km inside the forest, confirmed the official.

A government statement noted that the temple's presiding deity is Lord Anjaneya Swamy. Annamayya district's superintendent of police, B Krishna Rao, suggested the involvement of treasure hunters or rival groups related to the temple in the act.

Authorities have registered a case under various sections, including the Indian Treasure Trove Act, and are currently investigating the incident.

In response, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack on the temple and instructed officials to conduct a thorough probe to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

