U.S. Military's Stealth Strikes Intensify Yemen Conflict

The U.S. military, under orders from Republican President Donald Trump, has intensified its strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. The military asserts the need to maintain 'operational security,' withholding specific details about its operations, which reportedly had 'lethal effects' on the Iran-backed group.

Since the escalation in March, over 800 targets have been hit, causing significant fatalities among Houthi fighters and leaders. The strikes aim to dismantle Houthi military infrastructure while minimizing civilian casualties. However, rights advocates and Democratic senators, including Chris Van Hollen, demand accountability for civilian deaths amidst mounting criticisms.

Further complicating the situation is the Houthis' control over parts of Yemen and their attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, allegedly in solidarity with Palestinians amid ongoing Israeli-Palestinian clashes. U.S. military actions continue alongside international geopolitical conflicts, with each side presenting different narratives on attacks and their origins.

