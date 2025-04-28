Left Menu

U.S. Military's Stealth Strikes Intensify Yemen Conflict

The U.S. military's intensified strikes in Yemen aim to weaken Houthi rebels while maintaining operational security. The airstrikes, which killed many, have stirred controversy over civilian harm. Republican President Trump oversees the operations amid broader geopolitical tensions involving Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 08:01 IST
The U.S. military, under orders from Republican President Donald Trump, has intensified its strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen. The military asserts the need to maintain 'operational security,' withholding specific details about its operations, which reportedly had 'lethal effects' on the Iran-backed group.

Since the escalation in March, over 800 targets have been hit, causing significant fatalities among Houthi fighters and leaders. The strikes aim to dismantle Houthi military infrastructure while minimizing civilian casualties. However, rights advocates and Democratic senators, including Chris Van Hollen, demand accountability for civilian deaths amidst mounting criticisms.

Further complicating the situation is the Houthis' control over parts of Yemen and their attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, allegedly in solidarity with Palestinians amid ongoing Israeli-Palestinian clashes. U.S. military actions continue alongside international geopolitical conflicts, with each side presenting different narratives on attacks and their origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

