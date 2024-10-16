Left Menu

Vandalism at Maharashtra's Revered Jyotirlinga Temple Sparks Outrage

Four individuals have been charged for allegedly damaging a wall at Maharashtra's Parli Vaijnath temple, one of India's twelve Jyotirlinga temples. The incident occurred on Dussehra, resulting in charges under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections. A complaint was lodged by the temple trust's secretary.

Updated: 16-10-2024 15:12 IST
In a significant breach of religious sanctity, police in Beed district of Maharashtra have charged four individuals with vandalizing the famous Lord Shiva temple in Parli Vaijnath city. Official reports indicate the alleged incident took place on October 12, on the day of Dussehra.

The Parli Vaijnath temple, noted for being one of the twelve Jyotirlinga temples across India, witnessed an unauthorized intrusion as one of the accused, Deepak Deshmukh, climbed its roof with three unidentified persons. They reportedly broke through a kutcha brick wall to enter a dome-like structure where Deshmukh recorded a video and conducted a 'pooja'.

Following a complaint by Babasaheb Deshmukh, secretary of the Parli Vaijnath temple trust, a case was registered on October 14. Authorities have booked the accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, highlighting the serious nature of their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

