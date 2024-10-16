Left Menu

Paul Schrader Critiques 'Joker: Folie à Deux' as a Failed Musical

Paul Schrader, the writer-director of 'Taxi Driver', criticizes the sequel 'Joker: Folie à Deux', starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, for being a poor musical. Despite its predecessor's huge box office success, the sequel garners negative reviews and risks significant financial loss.

Updated: 16-10-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:13 IST
In a candid assessment, Hollywood writer-director Paul Schrader expressed his inability to endure more than 20 minutes of 'Joker: Folie à Deux'.

Known for penning the iconic 'Taxi Driver' script, Schrader labeled the sequel, which features Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga under the direction of Todd Phillips, as a 'really bad musical'.

Despite high expectations following the massive success of its predecessor, the sequel debuted to poor reviews and substantial financial losses, with Variety reporting potential losses of up to USD 200 million.

