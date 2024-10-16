Paul Schrader Critiques 'Joker: Folie à Deux' as a Failed Musical

In a candid assessment, Hollywood writer-director Paul Schrader expressed his inability to endure more than 20 minutes of 'Joker: Folie à Deux'.

Known for penning the iconic 'Taxi Driver' script, Schrader labeled the sequel, which features Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga under the direction of Todd Phillips, as a 'really bad musical'.

Despite high expectations following the massive success of its predecessor, the sequel debuted to poor reviews and substantial financial losses, with Variety reporting potential losses of up to USD 200 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)