Tragedy Strikes: Bike Taxi Driver Killed in Delhi Tanker Accident
A 26-year-old bike taxi driver, Jubair Ali, was killed in east Delhi when a water tanker ran him over. The tanker driver fled the scene. Police are investigating the accident and have seized both the tanker and the victim's motorcycle to piece together the incident.
Updated: 21-12-2025 20:29 IST
A tragic accident claimed the life of a 26-year-old bike taxi driver in east Delhi, authorities reported on Sunday.
The incident occurred near Kundan Nagar in Geeta Colony around 3:30 pm, when a fully loaded water tanker ran over Jubair Ali, a native of Bagpat, Uttar Pradesh.
The driver of the tanker is currently at large, and police have launched an investigation, seizing the vehicles involved and reviewing CCTV footage in efforts to track down the driver and establish the accident's circumstances.
