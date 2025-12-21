Tragedy Strikes: Bike Taxi Driver Killed in Delhi Tanker Accident

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 26-year-old bike taxi driver in east Delhi, authorities reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Kundan Nagar in Geeta Colony around 3:30 pm, when a fully loaded water tanker ran over Jubair Ali, a native of Bagpat, Uttar Pradesh.

The driver of the tanker is currently at large, and police have launched an investigation, seizing the vehicles involved and reviewing CCTV footage in efforts to track down the driver and establish the accident's circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)