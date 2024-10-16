Legacy of Courage: The Passing of Roma Ray

Roma Ray, the niece of esteemed Indian nationalist leader Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, died at 95 in her south Kolkata residence, as confirmed by her family. She faced complications linked to old age-related illnesses.

Roma Ray was distinguished not only by her lineage as the daughter of notable barrister and freedom fighter Sarat Chandra Bose but also for her close associations with Netaji's family. She had a deep bond with Netaji's wife, Emilie Schenkl, staying in Vienna in the 1950s where Schenkl resided, and she was a speaker at her funeral held in Germany in 1996.

Survived by her son, two daughters, and five grandchildren, Roma Ray was also the wife of the revered medical professional Dr. Sachis Ray. Her passing marks the end of an era intertwined with the lives of India's freedom movement's towering figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)