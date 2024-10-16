Left Menu

Reviving the Sacred Waters: Efforts to Restore Dal and Khajjiar Lakes

Efforts are being intensified to restore the Dal and Khajjiar Lakes in Himachal Pradesh. Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania announced the involvement of conservationists and geological experts to study the declining lakes, vital for local ecology and economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:19 IST
Reviving the Sacred Waters: Efforts to Restore Dal and Khajjiar Lakes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to rejuvenate two vital Himachal Pradesh water bodies, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania announced decisive measures to restore the Dal and Khajjiar Lakes. These lakes are not only crucial tourist and religious locations but also form a backbone of local ecology and economy.

Pathania, after consulting with tourism and forest department officials, revealed plans to engage renowned conservationists and geological experts for a comprehensive analysis. The rapid depletion of Dal Lake, in particular, threatens the local aquatic life and the region's aesthetic appeal.

Since 2004, Rs 31 lakh has been invested in Dal Lake's beautification, involving both forestry and water departments. Yet, further efforts are necessary, and with the potential collaboration of the 'Lake Man of India,' Anand Malligavad, alongside other specialists, a sustainable solution is sought to preserve these historic water bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024