Reviving the Sacred Waters: Efforts to Restore Dal and Khajjiar Lakes

In an effort to rejuvenate two vital Himachal Pradesh water bodies, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania announced decisive measures to restore the Dal and Khajjiar Lakes. These lakes are not only crucial tourist and religious locations but also form a backbone of local ecology and economy.

Pathania, after consulting with tourism and forest department officials, revealed plans to engage renowned conservationists and geological experts for a comprehensive analysis. The rapid depletion of Dal Lake, in particular, threatens the local aquatic life and the region's aesthetic appeal.

Since 2004, Rs 31 lakh has been invested in Dal Lake's beautification, involving both forestry and water departments. Yet, further efforts are necessary, and with the potential collaboration of the 'Lake Man of India,' Anand Malligavad, alongside other specialists, a sustainable solution is sought to preserve these historic water bodies.

