Historic Diplomatic Endeavours: President Murmu in Mauritania

Historic diplomatic efforts are underway as President Droupadi Murmu lands in Mauritania, the first visit by an Indian leader at such a level since the African nation gained independence in 1960.

Warmly welcomed by President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani at Nouakchott-Oumtounsy Airport, Murmu was awarded a ceremonial reception.

The visit includes delegation-level discussions and signing of four MoUs boosting cultural and diplomatic ties between the nations, highlighting India's interest in Mauritania's natural resources. The trip follows successful talks in Algeria, with further plans to visit Malawi.

(With inputs from agencies.)