Historic Diplomatic Endeavours: President Murmu in Mauritania

President Droupadi Murmu visits Mauritania on her Africa tour, marking the first time an Indian leader has visited the country. She will engage in talks with President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, sign MoUs in culture and diplomacy, and address the small Indian community in Mauritania. Her tour also included Algeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nouakchott | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:42 IST
Historic diplomatic efforts are underway as President Droupadi Murmu lands in Mauritania, the first visit by an Indian leader at such a level since the African nation gained independence in 1960.

Warmly welcomed by President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani at Nouakchott-Oumtounsy Airport, Murmu was awarded a ceremonial reception.

The visit includes delegation-level discussions and signing of four MoUs boosting cultural and diplomatic ties between the nations, highlighting India's interest in Mauritania's natural resources. The trip follows successful talks in Algeria, with further plans to visit Malawi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

