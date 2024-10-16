Left Menu

Sikh Leadership Turmoil: Giani Harpreet Singh Resigns Amidst Scandal

Giani Harpreet Singh, the jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, resigned after accusing Virsa Singh Valtoha of damaging his reputation. The Akal Takht leadership supports Singh and urged the SGPC not to accept his resignation. The controversy centers around allegations against the Sikh clergy and party politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:10 IST
Giani Harpreet Singh's resignation as jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib has sent ripples through the Sikh community. Accusing Virsa Singh Valtoha of character assassination, Harpreet stepped down amidst ongoing tensions within the Sikh leadership.

The Akal Takht jathedar, Giani Raghbir Singh, swiftly backed Harpreet and instructed the SGPC to reject the resignation, warning he too would step down if Harpreet's decision was accepted.

This internal dispute highlights the growing divide within the Shiromani Akali Dal, and the ongoing battles affecting the Sikh clergy's leadership and religious authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

