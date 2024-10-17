Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute at Valmiki Temple

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited the Valmiki temple on Mandir Marg for Valmiki Jayanti, honoring Saint Valmiki, the Ramayana author, revered among Dalits. Gandhi also visited a historic room where Mahatma Gandhi had resided for more than 200 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 08:35 IST
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, marked Valmiki Jayanti by offering prayers at the Valmiki temple on Mandir Marg.

Saint Valmiki, celebrated as the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana, holds significant reverence, particularly among the Dalit community.

During his visit, Gandhi toured a room on the temple premises where Mahatma Gandhi once lived for over 200 days, a moment captured and shared by the Congress on social media.

