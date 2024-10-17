Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute at Valmiki Temple

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, marked Valmiki Jayanti by offering prayers at the Valmiki temple on Mandir Marg.

Saint Valmiki, celebrated as the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana, holds significant reverence, particularly among the Dalit community.

During his visit, Gandhi toured a room on the temple premises where Mahatma Gandhi once lived for over 200 days, a moment captured and shared by the Congress on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)