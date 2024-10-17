Left Menu

VLCC Launches 'SalonWalaGlowGharPar' Campaign Bringing Salon Experience Home

VLCC introduces its 'SalonWalaGlowGharPar' campaign, offering salon-quality skincare products for at-home use. The campaign aims to simplify beauty routines with easy access to VLCC's innovative facial and skincare kits via popular e-commerce platforms. Special festive discounts enhance self-care accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:29 IST
VLCC, a leader in the wellness and beauty industry, has unveiled its latest campaign, 'SalonWalaGlowGharPar.' This initiative seeks to bring salon-like treatments into the comfort of consumers' homes, with a range of facial kits and skincare products available through major e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart.

With the festive season approaching, VLCC offers a convenient solution for those aiming to maintain their beauty regimen without visiting a salon. The campaign highlights versatile kits needed for complete at-home care, encompassing everything from facial treatments to manicure-pedicure essentials.

'At VLCC, we recognize the desire to look and feel your best during festive times. Our 'SalonWalaGlowGharPar' campaign is designed to provide easy access to premium products, enabling a salon-like glow right at home,' said Aditya Sandhu, Chief Business Officer, Personal Care Division at VLCC. The brand is also offering exclusive discounts to amplify the self-care experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

