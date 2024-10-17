Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Celebrate Anniversary Amidst Bollywood Projects

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, renowned as one of Bollywood's most cherished couples, celebrated their wedding anniversary on October 16 in their signature understated style. Kareena offered fans a glimpse of the celebration through Instagram, sharing an image of Saif at the Pataudi Palace. The actor was casually dressed in a blue t-shirt and pants, marking the occasion with characteristic elegance. Their son, Taimur, was also spotted playing volleyball in the palace grounds, capturing the essence of familial joy.

The love story between Kareena and Saif blossomed on the sets of the 2008 film 'Tashan', culminating in their marriage on October 16, 2012. They have since welcomed two sons, Taimur and Jeh, into their lives. Saif, previously married to Amrita Singh, has two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, from that marriage. On the cinematic front, Saif recently appeared in 'Devara: Part 1', released on September 27, starring alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, has been well-received and is available in multiple languages.

Kareena, meanwhile, has been earning accolades for her performance in 'The Buckingham Murders', which hit theaters on September 13. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film delves into the poignant narrative of a sergeant dealing with personal loss while on a professional mission. Beyond this, Kareena is set to dazzle audiences with her role in 'Singham Again', scheduled for a November release, under the direction of Rohit Shetty, alongside a star-studded cast. This power couple continues to deftly balance personal life with professional commitments, maintaining their influential status in the industry.

