Stunt-Packed Spycraft: Matilda De Angelis Shines in 'Citadel: Diana'
Matilda De Angelis, leveraging her gymnastics background, performs most of her stunts in 'Citadel: Diana'. The series, a part of the 'Citadel' universe, showcases her as a double agent with a personal vendetta. The layered character adds depth to the intriguing spy narrative, enhancing the 'Citadel' world.
Stunts are a pivotal part of the spy action genre, and Italian actor Matilda De Angelis drew on her gymnastics experience for her role in 'Citadel: Diana'.
In this series, De Angelis portrays the dual role of Diana Cavalieri, a spy infiltrating a rival agency while uncovering her parents' mysterious death.
Filmed as part of the 'Citadel' universe, the series stands out with action-packed scenes and a complex protagonist. It expands on its predecessor, offering an emotional and thrilling viewing experience for global audiences.
