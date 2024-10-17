Stunt-Packed Spycraft: Matilda De Angelis Shines in 'Citadel: Diana'

Stunts are a pivotal part of the spy action genre, and Italian actor Matilda De Angelis drew on her gymnastics experience for her role in 'Citadel: Diana'.

In this series, De Angelis portrays the dual role of Diana Cavalieri, a spy infiltrating a rival agency while uncovering her parents' mysterious death.

Filmed as part of the 'Citadel' universe, the series stands out with action-packed scenes and a complex protagonist. It expands on its predecessor, offering an emotional and thrilling viewing experience for global audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)