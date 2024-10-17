Left Menu

Stunt-Packed Spycraft: Matilda De Angelis Shines in 'Citadel: Diana'

Matilda De Angelis, leveraging her gymnastics background, performs most of her stunts in 'Citadel: Diana'. The series, a part of the 'Citadel' universe, showcases her as a double agent with a personal vendetta. The layered character adds depth to the intriguing spy narrative, enhancing the 'Citadel' world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:03 IST
Stunt-Packed Spycraft: Matilda De Angelis Shines in 'Citadel: Diana'
  • Country:
  • India

Stunts are a pivotal part of the spy action genre, and Italian actor Matilda De Angelis drew on her gymnastics experience for her role in 'Citadel: Diana'.

In this series, De Angelis portrays the dual role of Diana Cavalieri, a spy infiltrating a rival agency while uncovering her parents' mysterious death.

Filmed as part of the 'Citadel' universe, the series stands out with action-packed scenes and a complex protagonist. It expands on its predecessor, offering an emotional and thrilling viewing experience for global audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024