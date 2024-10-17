Selena Gomez Opens Up About Overcoming Mental Health Struggles at Wondermind Summit

At the inaugural Mental Fitness Summit hosted by Wondermind, Selena Gomez delivered a candid account of her mental health struggles, laying bare the impact these challenges have had on her life, especially her connection with her own bedroom. The virtual event coincided with World Mental Health Day, providing Gomez a platform to discuss her ongoing journey and personal growth.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress disclosed to her audience why she no longer finds solace in her bedroom, which she associates with distressing periods in her life. Gomez, who is 32, recounted the crippling anxiety that confined her to bed for years, revealing a persistent struggle that even affected her sleep recently.

Highlighting the significance of self-belief and personal resilience, Gomez shared insights into her coping mechanisms and the value of support systems, referencing her mother's role in her mental health journey. She emphasized the freedom gained from openly sharing her difficulties, urging others to acknowledge and discuss mental health, dismissing the notion of a perfect life.

