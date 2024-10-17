Left Menu

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Overcoming Mental Health Struggles at Wondermind Summit

During Wondermind's Mental Fitness Summit, Selena Gomez shared her personal experiences battling mental health issues, revealing how anxiety affected her relationship with her bedroom. She emphasized the importance of self-belief and seeking support, while advocating for open discussions on mental health and sharing her journey for liberation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:23 IST
Selena Gomez (Photo/Instagram/@selenagomez). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

At the inaugural Mental Fitness Summit hosted by Wondermind, Selena Gomez delivered a candid account of her mental health struggles, laying bare the impact these challenges have had on her life, especially her connection with her own bedroom. The virtual event coincided with World Mental Health Day, providing Gomez a platform to discuss her ongoing journey and personal growth.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress disclosed to her audience why she no longer finds solace in her bedroom, which she associates with distressing periods in her life. Gomez, who is 32, recounted the crippling anxiety that confined her to bed for years, revealing a persistent struggle that even affected her sleep recently.

Highlighting the significance of self-belief and personal resilience, Gomez shared insights into her coping mechanisms and the value of support systems, referencing her mother's role in her mental health journey. She emphasized the freedom gained from openly sharing her difficulties, urging others to acknowledge and discuss mental health, dismissing the notion of a perfect life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

