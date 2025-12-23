Left Menu

Haaland Hails Guardiola's Influence: From Tactical Genius to Personal Growth

Erling Haaland credits Pep Guardiola as a pivotal force in his development as a top-tier goal scorer. Praising Guardiola's tactical brilliance, Haaland discusses handling external pressures and his evolving personal life since becoming a father, while positioning himself as a premier striker under Guardiola's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:53 IST
Erling Haaland (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Erling Haaland, the distinguished striker for Manchester City, has heaped praise upon Pep Guardiola, lauding him for his substantial influence on his journey to becoming a polished goal scorer. Currently, Manchester City holds the second spot on the standings with 37 points, thanks to 12 victories, one draw, and four defeats.

In a candid conversation on JioStar, Haaland articulated how Guardiola has fine-tuned his playing style, particularly in optimizations of his movements to exploit scoring opportunities. 'Since joining City, Pep has significantly assisted me in refining my movements,' Haaland noted, 'His genius has been instrumental in my evolution as a scorer.' The conversation also delved into the pressures of meeting high expectations at a young age.

Haaland, 25, emphasized the importance of blocking out external expectations and maintaining mental clarity. 'It's crucial for me to stay focused on my game, despite external pressures,' he stated. He further discussed how fatherhood has altered his personal dynamics, fostering a balance in routine that supports both mental and physical preparation for on-field challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

