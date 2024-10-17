Zendaya Reveals Why She Won't Dance With Tom Holland

In a candid and lighthearted disclosure, Zendaya, the acclaimed star of 'Euphoria', has shared her reasons for not wanting to attend dance classes alongside her boyfriend, actor Tom Holland. In an interview highlighted by E! News, Zendaya mentioned that her reluctance stems from Holland's significant prowess on the dance floor.

The actress humorously admitted, "He's too good, it would piss me off," underscoring her desire for a dance partner whose skills match her own. Zendaya added, "I'd rather dance with someone who's just as bad as me."

Tom Holland's dancing talents are well-known, especially after his viral rendition of Rihanna's "Umbrella" on 'Lip Sync Battle' in 2017. While discussing his career with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland amusingly reflected, "Despite all my career achievements, it's the Lip Sync Battle that garners the most compliments."

Despite her own dancing capabilities demonstrated on 'Dancing with the Stars', Zendaya expressed a preference for a more relaxed partner, saying, "My little niece, who's 8, would be a fun dance partner."

Although Zendaya may not be keen on dancing with Holland, she's open to the idea of a kayaking date with him. She elaborated on the humor in the teamwork required, noting, "You have to be in sync with the person, which could be hilarious as we both like to be in charge."(ANI)

