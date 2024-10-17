Left Menu

Conscious Collective 2024: Bridging Horizons for a Sustainable Future

Godrej Design Lab's Conscious Collective 2024 will held from Dec 13-15 in Mumbai, featuring global thought leaders, workshops, and installations focused on sustainability. The event aims to inspire innovative solutions to environmental and social challenges, fostering interdisciplinary collaborations for a greener future.

Updated: 17-10-2024 17:36 IST
The Godrej Design Lab, under the Godrej Enterprises Group, is ready to present the second edition of Conscious Collective in Mumbai from December 13th to 15th, 2024. This anticipated event will begin with an exclusive preview on December 13th for leading figures in the creative industry.

Focused on the theme 'Bridging Horizons for a Sustainable Future,' the event highlights the necessity of uniting different communities, disciplines, and viewpoints. In cooperation with the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW), Godrej Design Lab will showcase findings on sustainability's impact within urban environments, encouraging attendees to reconsider lifestyle choices concerning urban living.

Global thought leaders and innovators, such as Kai-Uwe Bergmann and Sanjay Puri, will participate, sharing insights and solutions for real-world problems. To promote a unified approach toward sustainability, Conscious Collective partners with organizations like the India Climate Collective and Raw Collaborative, offering workshops, discussions, and book readings.

