MAMI Mumbai Film Festival: A Cinematic Celebration

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, running from October 19-24, showcases over 110 films from 45 countries, emphasizing independent cinema. Highlights include Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' and a masterclass with Shabana Azmi, who receives the Excellence in Cinema Award presented by Waheeda Rehman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 18:09 IST
The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is poised to celebrate independent cinema, with its latest edition featuring more than 110 films from over 45 countries. Running from October 19 to 24 at Regal Cinema and Juhu PVR, the festival opens with Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light,' which recently won the Cannes Grand Prix.

A diverse range of films, including Sean Baker's 'Anora' and classics like 'Ghatashraddha,' will delight cinephiles. The festival reflects Mumbai's love for cinema, offering a platform for cutting-edge works and restored classics, with special attention to South Asian cinema.

A notable event is the masterclass with legendary actors Azmi and Vidya Balan. This year marks Shabana Azmi's 50th anniversary in film, culminating in her receiving the Excellence in Cinema Award from Waheeda Rehman, recognizing her stellar career and contributions to society.

