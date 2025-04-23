Delhi Capitals Triumph: Porel and Rahul Shine in Victory Against Lucknow Super Giants
Delhi Capitals defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets in a thrilling IPL clash. Porel's promising innings and Mukesh Kumar's bowling excellence lauded by cricket veterans Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson. KL Rahul's commanding performance sets records, driving DC to a vital win, equalling points with Gujarat Titans.
In a gripping IPL encounter, Delhi Capitals emerged victorious against Lucknow Super Giants, winning by eight wickets. The match took place on Tuesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium where Abhishek Porel's commendable innings caught the attention of former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu.
On JioHotstar's Match Centre Live, Rayudu appreciated Porel's striking ability, while highlighting inconsistencies that suggested more mastering of ground strikes, offering KL Rahul's performance as a learning curve. Shane Watson, ex-Australian player, praised DC bowler Mukesh Kumar for his adept use of reverse swing, which led to the crucial dismissal of Mitchell Marsh.
Capitalizing on their bowling efforts, DC's triumph was cemented by Rahul and Porel's half-centuries. Rahul, with a sensational knock of 57*, secured his 40th IPL half-century and record as the fastest to 5000 runs in the league. The win places DC level on points with the Gujarat Titans.
