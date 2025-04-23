Supreme Court Denounces Pahalgam Terror Attack with Solemn Tribute

In a forceful condemnation, the Supreme Court on Wednesday denounced the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, labeling it an affront to humanity.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, tragically claimed 26 lives, including two foreign tourists from the UAE and Nepal, as well as locals, leaving several others injured.

Judges, lawyers, and staff paid tribute to the victims with a moment of silence, and court bodies, including the Supreme Court Bar Association, expressed solidarity and condolences to the bereaved families.

