Supreme Court Denounces Pahalgam Terror Attack with Solemn Tribute

The Supreme Court strongly condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which resulted in 26 deaths. Justices, lawyers, and court staff observed silence in tribute. The attack was denounced as an affront to humanity, and bar associations expressed solidarity with victims and families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a forceful condemnation, the Supreme Court on Wednesday denounced the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, labeling it an affront to humanity.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, tragically claimed 26 lives, including two foreign tourists from the UAE and Nepal, as well as locals, leaving several others injured.

Judges, lawyers, and staff paid tribute to the victims with a moment of silence, and court bodies, including the Supreme Court Bar Association, expressed solidarity and condolences to the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

