Silence and Solidarity: IPL Teams Mourn Pahalgam Attack Victims

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians are set to show solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack by wearing black armbands, observing a minute’s silence, and foregoing cheerleaders and fireworks during their IPL match. The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front, resulted in 26 fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians on Wednesday will be marked by tributes for victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in 26 deaths.

Players from both teams will don black armbands and observe a minute of silence. In a show of respect, there will be no cheerleaders or fireworks during the match.

The attack, orchestrated by The Resistance Front, linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group, has received international condemnation and led BCCI to express its condolences to affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

