Silence and Solidarity: IPL Teams Mourn Pahalgam Attack Victims

The IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians on Wednesday will be marked by tributes for victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in 26 deaths.

Players from both teams will don black armbands and observe a minute of silence. In a show of respect, there will be no cheerleaders or fireworks during the match.

The attack, orchestrated by The Resistance Front, linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group, has received international condemnation and led BCCI to express its condolences to affected families.

