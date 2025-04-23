Accel's Strategic Leadership Promotions Highlight Commitment to Growth

Global venture capital firm Accel, headquartered in Palo Alto, has announced the promotion of Rachit Parekh and Pratik Agarwal to partners at its India office, signaling a strategic shift towards bolstering internal leadership.

Parekh and Agarwal, integral members since 2019, have notably contributed to investment sourcing and forging powerful founder partnerships. Accel, which entered the Indian market in 2008, boasts early investments in major companies like Flipkart and Swiggy.

The promotions are timely, aligning with Accel's expanded focus on artificial intelligence, cutting-edge digital infrastructure, and new fintech models. Following its latest $650 million India-focused fund, Accel aims to support transformative startups from inception to growth stages. Their initiatives also include platforms like SeedToScale and Accel Atoms, enhancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)