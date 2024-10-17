Walmart Brings Indian Diwali Delights to US Shelves

Walmart, the US retail powerhouse, has announced its plans to diversify its food and snack offerings by adding popular Indian brands Bikano, Britannia, and Jayanti Spices to its inventory, just in time for Diwali. This move aligns with Walmart's ambitious strategy to source $10 billion worth of products from India each year by 2027.

These new additions will enhance the festive shopping experience by providing a range of traditional Indian snacks and foods. From premium teas to frozen and ready-to-eat meals, the selection aims to capture the essence of Indian Diwali celebrations. Brands such as Regal Kitchen and VAHDAM are already available, while Britannia's iconic biscuits and Bikano's festive packs will soon hit shelves.

Jayanti Spices and Hyfun Foods, already featured under Walmart's Great Value brand, offer spices and frozen foods, respectively. Andrea Albright, Walmart's Executive VP of Sourcing, emphasized the company's commitment to bringing authentic Indian culture and flavors to its US customers, during the festive season and beyond.

