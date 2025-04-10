Left Menu

INEOS Britannia Withdraws America's Cup Challenge Amid Agreement Setback

INEOS Britannia abruptly withdraws its intent to participate in the next America's Cup following unresolved negotiations with Ben Ainslie's Athena Racing team. Despite optimism from INEOS leader Jim Ratcliffe, delays in agreement conclusion have thwarted preparation plans, leading to a withdrawal announcement.

INEOS Britannia has announced its withdrawal from the upcoming America's Cup challenge due to unresolved negotiations with Athena Racing, the team formed by former skipper Ben Ainslie. Despite initial hopes for collaboration, delays in reaching an agreement have impacted INEOS's preparation.

The agreement with Athena Racing aimed to enable both teams to participate, but the resolution was crucial. INEOS Britannia, supported by their successful collaboration with Mercedes F1 engineers, saw the delay as a critical hindrance, leaving Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, to make the tough decision.

The six-month delay in finalizing terms led INEOS to step back from the competition, despite their status as the most successful British challenger in recent history. Attempts to resolve the matter quickly were met with obstacles, ultimately costing them a significant opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

