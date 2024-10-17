Left Menu

Acclaimed Cannes Winner 'All We Imagine as Light' to Illuminate Indian Screens

After making a splash at Cannes, Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine as Light' is set for an Indian release on November 22, distributed by Spirit Media. The film, an Indo-French collaboration, explores themes of desire and introspection, featuring talents like Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha.

Poster of All We Imagine As Light (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
After creating significant buzz at the Cannes Film Festival, Payal Kapadia's directorial masterpiece 'All We Imagine as Light' is poised for its Indian theatrical release. The film will hit Indian cinema screens on November 22, with Spirit Media spearheading its distribution.

Expressing enthusiasm for the film's Indian debut, actor Rana Daggubati, who is the founder of Spirit Media, shared in a press statement, "We are eager to bring this remarkable film to Indian audiences. At Spirit Media, our mission is to present unique and meaningful narratives to viewers nationwide. Payal has crafted an exceptional film, and we are excited to unveil it to Indian cinema-goers." The film is set to premiere in all major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kolkata.

Featuring performances by Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, 'All We Imagine as Light' is an official Indo-French co-production, born from collaborations between petit chaos in France and India's Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth. The story follows Prabha, a distressed nurse who unexpectedly receives a gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her youthful roommate, as she navigates her relationship with her boyfriend. Their journey to a coastal town prompts them to confront their deepest desires. Earlier this year, the film clinched the illustrious Grand Prix at Cannes.

