Sadie Sink Returns to Broadway with New Comedy 'John Proctor Is The Villain'

Sadie Sink, widely recognized for her dynamic screen presence in 'Stranger Things', is set to reclaim the stage on Broadway this spring with a role in the fresh comedy 'John Proctor Is The Villain'. The production will be under the seasoned direction of Danya Taymor, known for her previous work on The Outsiders, as announced by producers today.

This new play, a creation of Broadway debutante Kimberly Belflower, is slated to commence performances on March 20, 2025, at the historic Booth Theatre. An eagerly anticipated opening night is marked for April 14. In an exclusive statement to Deadline, Sink expressed her enthusiasm: "Kimberly and Danya are extraordinary talents, and I cannot wait to continue our work together."

Returning to Broadway with 'John Proctor Is The Villain', Sink embraces a narrative set in a rural Georgia high school. The plot intertwines the students' exploration of 'The Crucible' with their personal trials amid youthful love, sex education, and scandals. The comedy offers a poignant and humorous take on these challenges, described as a voice for the new American narrative, sparkling with pop culture, hope, and fervor. The production boasts a talented creative team featuring scenic design by AMP with Teresa Williams, alongside renowned designers such as Sarah Laux, Natasha Katz, Palmer Hefferan, and more.

Sink, who first appeared on Broadway in the 2012 revival of Annie and later in The Audience, has a rich theatrical history. Currently, the Booth Theatre hosts 'The Roommate', featuring Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone, with its limited run concluding on December 15. (ANI)

