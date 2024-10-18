Bollywood Beats Propel Kamala Harris' Campaign Among South Asian Voters

An Indian American Democratic fundraiser has launched a new digital video targeting South Asian voters, particularly in key battleground states, to drum up support for Kamala Harris. The video, titled 'I WILL VOTE FOR KAMALA HARRIS-TIM WALZ,' seeks to engage the community through Bollywood themes.

Set to an instrumental version from the film 'Animal,' linked to A.R. Rahman's 'Dil Hai Chhota Sa, Chhoti Si Asha,' the video aims to strike a chord with South Asian communities in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Ajay Bhutoria, a National Finance Committee member for Harris' campaign, underscores the urgency of unity and support for Harris and her running mate Tim Walz. More Bollywood-inspired videos are planned to encourage voter turnout. Bhutoria emphasizes the positive vision Harris represents in contrast to Trump's divisiveness.

