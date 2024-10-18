Diplomatic Rift Ripples: Sikhs Caught in India-Canada Crossfire
The diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing have significantly impacted the Sikh diaspora. These tensions deepen divisions and instill fear, affecting families' social interactions and political beliefs. Diverse reactions to Canada's stance reflect ongoing complexities within this community.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:31 IST
- Country:
- India
The recent diplomatic tussle between India and Canada, aggravated by the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case, has left a notable imprint on the Sikh diaspora, according to the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA).
Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal highlights growing insecurity and division, impacting the community's identity, political perspectives, and social relationships.
Following India's expulsion of six Canadian diplomats, reactions within the Sikh community differ, with some viewing Canada's actions as a defense of human rights and others perceiving it as an attack on India's sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate
Dollar Strengthens Amid Global Tensions and Economic Indicators
Harris Campaign Struggles to Regain Muslim and Arab Voter Support Amid Middle East Tensions
Dollar Climbs Amid Global Economic Shifts and Geopolitical Tensions
Political Tensions Flare as Congress' Nyay Yatra Faces Criticism in Chhattisgarh