Left Menu

Diplomatic Rift Ripples: Sikhs Caught in India-Canada Crossfire

The diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing have significantly impacted the Sikh diaspora. These tensions deepen divisions and instill fear, affecting families' social interactions and political beliefs. Diverse reactions to Canada's stance reflect ongoing complexities within this community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:31 IST
Diplomatic Rift Ripples: Sikhs Caught in India-Canada Crossfire
tensions
  • Country:
  • India

The recent diplomatic tussle between India and Canada, aggravated by the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case, has left a notable imprint on the Sikh diaspora, according to the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA).

Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal highlights growing insecurity and division, impacting the community's identity, political perspectives, and social relationships.

Following India's expulsion of six Canadian diplomats, reactions within the Sikh community differ, with some viewing Canada's actions as a defense of human rights and others perceiving it as an attack on India's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024