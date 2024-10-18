Diplomatic Rift Ripples: Sikhs Caught in India-Canada Crossfire

The recent diplomatic tussle between India and Canada, aggravated by the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case, has left a notable imprint on the Sikh diaspora, according to the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA).

Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal highlights growing insecurity and division, impacting the community's identity, political perspectives, and social relationships.

Following India's expulsion of six Canadian diplomats, reactions within the Sikh community differ, with some viewing Canada's actions as a defense of human rights and others perceiving it as an attack on India's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)