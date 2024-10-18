Intrigue Unfolds in 'Dune: Prophecy': A Prequel to the Epic Saga

The official trailer for HBO Max's 'Dune: Prophecy' has been unveiled, offering a first look into the highly anticipated prequel series to Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' blockbusters. The show promises an engaging narrative brimming with intricate power plays set in the rich 'Dune' universe.

Premiering on November 18 in India via JioCinema, the six-episode series is crafted under the banners of HBO and Legendary Television. The plot occurs 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert's iconic series as it follows two Harkonnen sisters in their battle against forces threatening humanity's future.

The impressive cast includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, and Tabu, among others. 'Dune: Prophecy' will explore the origins of the fabled Bene Gesserit sect. Alison Schapker serves as showrunner, with Diane Ademu-John co-developing this highly awaited series adaptation.

(With inputs from agencies.)