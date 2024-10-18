Left Menu

Mystery Disease Outbreak Claims Lives of Nine Monkeys in Hong Kong Zoo

Nine monkeys at Hong Kong’s oldest zoo died due to a disease possibly linked to recent excavation work near their cages. The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism confirmed they contracted melioidosis, a bacterial infection often transmitted via soil or water, but stated humans were generally not at risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nine monkeys at Hong Kong's oldest zoo succumbed to a disease over two days, sparking concern among officials. The animals were diagnosed with melioidosis, a bacterial disease endemic to the region, thought to be contracted potentially after digging work near their enclosures.

Kevin Yeung, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, stated the rodents developed sepsis from the disease known to spread via contaminated soil or water. He assured the public that contagion risk to humans remains low.

The deceased included a mix of species, some critically endangered. An urgent interdepartmental meeting was held to address the issue, while a remaining monkey shows stable condition despite unusual symptoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

