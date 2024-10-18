Left Menu

Canon India's Cinematic Revolution at Broadcast India Show 2024

Canon India introduced groundbreaking cinema cameras, the EOS C80 and EOS C400, at the Broadcast India Show 2024. The event showcased Canon's comprehensive imaging solutions, attracting industry professionals with immersive experience zones and strengthening Canon's position as a leader in video and broadcasting technology.

Canon India's Cinematic Revolution at Broadcast India Show 2024
In a groundbreaking showcase at the Broadcast India Show 2024, Canon India unveiled its latest cinematic imaging innovations, including the EOS C80 and EOS C400 cameras. The event, held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, highlighted Canon's commitment to delivering state-of-the-art video solutions for various industry needs.

The showcase featured an extensive booth, allowing attendees to explore diverse imaging solutions. Key attractions included the powerful EOS R series models and advanced PTZ cameras, illustrating Canon's comprehensive approach to professional video production across multiple sectors.

With influential industry figures in attendance, Canon's presentation reinforced its leadership in imaging technology. The immersive experience zones offered attendees hands-on exposure to Canon's cutting-edge technology, exemplifying its prowess in high-end cinema and broadcasting spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

