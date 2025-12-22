Left Menu

Tragic Beach Stunt: Reckless Driving Claims Teenager's Life

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a stunt-driving mishap at Chamakala Rajiv Road beach, leading to the arrest of Shajeer, a man with a criminal history. The incident involved dangerous drifting with a Gypsy vehicle, resulting in the vehicle overturning and causing fatal injuries to the boy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling incident unfolded at Chamakala Rajiv Road beach, leaving a 14-year-old boy dead after a reckless driving stunt went awry, police reported. The driver, identified as Shajeer alias Saddam, aged 36, was arrested following this tragic episode.

The terrifying event transpired on Sunday evening as Shajeer, using an open-top Gypsy, performed dangerous drift maneuvers without adhering to safety protocols. The accused picked up three minors playing at the beach, leading them into peril.

The uncontrolled vehicle ultimately overturned, tragically trapping Mohammed Sinan beneath it and inflicting severe head injuries. Responding swiftly to the complaint, authorities booked Shajeer under Section 105 for culpable homicide, unveiling his involvement in 11 previous criminal cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

