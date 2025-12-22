Tragic Beach Stunt: Reckless Driving Claims Teenager's Life

A chilling incident unfolded at Chamakala Rajiv Road beach, leaving a 14-year-old boy dead after a reckless driving stunt went awry, police reported. The driver, identified as Shajeer alias Saddam, aged 36, was arrested following this tragic episode.

The terrifying event transpired on Sunday evening as Shajeer, using an open-top Gypsy, performed dangerous drift maneuvers without adhering to safety protocols. The accused picked up three minors playing at the beach, leading them into peril.

The uncontrolled vehicle ultimately overturned, tragically trapping Mohammed Sinan beneath it and inflicting severe head injuries. Responding swiftly to the complaint, authorities booked Shajeer under Section 105 for culpable homicide, unveiling his involvement in 11 previous criminal cases.

