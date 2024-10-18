Left Menu

Ananth Technologies: Pioneering India's Space Ambitions

Hyderabad's Ananth Technologies handed over two 400 kg satellites to ISRO for an upcoming Space Docking Experiment. These satellites will launch on the PSLV-C60 mission, crucial for future projects like India's space station. ATL's expertise reflects its vital role in India's space advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies achieved a milestone by delivering two 400 kg class satellites to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). These satellites are poised to play a pivotal role in a Space Docking Experiment scheduled for later this year.

Set for a December launch aboard the PSLV-C60 mission, these satellites represent a crucial step towards more ambitious projects, including an Indian space station and the Chandrayaan-4 mission. The goal is to retrieve lunar samples for Earth, highlighting India's growing space capabilities.

Built at Ananth Technologies' Thiruvananthapuram facility, the satellites were officially handed over at the company's KIADB Aerospace Park in Bengaluru. This project underscores ATL's commitment to advancing India's space endeavors, with over 100 engineers contributing to its success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

