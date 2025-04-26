Chandrayaan-4: A Leap in Lunar Exploration
ISRO organized a national meeting discussing lunar sample science related to the upcoming Chandrayaan-4 mission, aiming to bring lunar samples back to Earth. The event included 50 scientists focusing on sample analysis and remote sensing correlations, marking a crucial step towards India's eventual human mission to the Moon by 2040.
ISRO announced on Saturday that it held a national meeting addressing the potential of lunar sample science tied to the upcoming Chandrayaan-4 mission, aimed at retrieving lunar samples for study on Earth.
Held on April 16, the session gathered approximately 50 scientists, half of whom represented diverse research and academic institutions. Discussions emphasized remote sensing observations of the Moon and ground-truth experiments with the returned samples.
ISRO's Scientific Secretary, M Ganesh Pillai, highlighted the significance of this meeting in India's lunar missions roadmap, pointing towards the nation's inaugural human moon mission by 2040. Detailed presentations from several national institutions explored promising lunar landing sites and advanced analyses of the samples expected to be returned.
