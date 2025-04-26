Left Menu

Chandrayaan-4: A Leap in Lunar Exploration

ISRO organized a national meeting discussing lunar sample science related to the upcoming Chandrayaan-4 mission, aiming to bring lunar samples back to Earth. The event included 50 scientists focusing on sample analysis and remote sensing correlations, marking a crucial step towards India's eventual human mission to the Moon by 2040.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:55 IST
Chandrayaan-4: A Leap in Lunar Exploration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO announced on Saturday that it held a national meeting addressing the potential of lunar sample science tied to the upcoming Chandrayaan-4 mission, aimed at retrieving lunar samples for study on Earth.

Held on April 16, the session gathered approximately 50 scientists, half of whom represented diverse research and academic institutions. Discussions emphasized remote sensing observations of the Moon and ground-truth experiments with the returned samples.

ISRO's Scientific Secretary, M Ganesh Pillai, highlighted the significance of this meeting in India's lunar missions roadmap, pointing towards the nation's inaugural human moon mission by 2040. Detailed presentations from several national institutions explored promising lunar landing sites and advanced analyses of the samples expected to be returned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025