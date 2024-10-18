Left Menu

Kullu Dussehra: A Fusion of Culture, Faith, and Global Tourism

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, emphasized the global importance of Kullu district during an ambassadors' meet. The event, part of the International Dussehra Festival, highlighted efforts to attract global investors and promote tourism initiatives. The week-long festival embodies unity, cultural pride, and economic growth.

  • India

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, highlighted Kullu district's growing global tourism influence at an ambassadors' meeting during the International Dussehra Festival.

Attended by representatives from countries like Uzbekistan, Russia, and Guyana, Sukhu invited global investors to explore opportunities in the state's tourism, green energy, and other sustainable sectors.

Characterized by its unique mix of faith and cultural pride, the Kullu Dussehra Festival continues to attract tourists worldwide, contributing significantly to both the local economy and international cultural exchange.

