Kullu Dussehra: A Fusion of Culture, Faith, and Global Tourism

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, highlighted Kullu district's growing global tourism influence at an ambassadors' meeting during the International Dussehra Festival.

Attended by representatives from countries like Uzbekistan, Russia, and Guyana, Sukhu invited global investors to explore opportunities in the state's tourism, green energy, and other sustainable sectors.

Characterized by its unique mix of faith and cultural pride, the Kullu Dussehra Festival continues to attract tourists worldwide, contributing significantly to both the local economy and international cultural exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)