Left Menu

Diana's Dress Designers Settle Copyright Dispute

David and Elizabeth Emanuel, designers of Princess Diana's iconic wedding dress, have resolved their legal dispute over the sale of design drawings. David sued Elizabeth for allegedly infringing on his copyright by auctioning off the drawings without consent. They've now settled the case amicably, without releasing terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:49 IST
Diana's Dress Designers Settle Copyright Dispute
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

David and Elizabeth Emanuel, the creative minds behind Princess Diana's iconic wedding dress, have brought an end to their legal battle over design rights. The duo, once husband and wife, had seen their relationship turn contentious over the sale of the gown's design drawings.

David initiated legal proceedings in UK courts, accusing Elizabeth of copyright infringement. He claimed she reproduced and auctioned the collaborative drawings without his consent. The dress in question is a symbol of the 1981 royal wedding to the Prince of Wales, known for its grandeur and 25-foot train.

On Friday, the pair announced that they had reached an amicable settlement, though the specific terms were not disclosed. Their resolution ensures that the legacy of Diana's celebrated dress will remain untarnished by legal disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024