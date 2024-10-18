Diana's Dress Designers Settle Copyright Dispute

David and Elizabeth Emanuel, the creative minds behind Princess Diana's iconic wedding dress, have brought an end to their legal battle over design rights. The duo, once husband and wife, had seen their relationship turn contentious over the sale of the gown's design drawings.

David initiated legal proceedings in UK courts, accusing Elizabeth of copyright infringement. He claimed she reproduced and auctioned the collaborative drawings without his consent. The dress in question is a symbol of the 1981 royal wedding to the Prince of Wales, known for its grandeur and 25-foot train.

On Friday, the pair announced that they had reached an amicable settlement, though the specific terms were not disclosed. Their resolution ensures that the legacy of Diana's celebrated dress will remain untarnished by legal disputes.

