US News Roundup: Trump, Legal Disputes, Campus Protests & More

A series of events have captured significant media attention in the United States, including appeals court confrontations involving Donald Trump, a tragic shooting at Florida State University, and nationwide protests against Trump's policies on education. Other notable events cover the extension of private data access bans and federal charges against a murder suspect.

Updated: 18-04-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:33 IST
US News Roundup: Trump, Legal Disputes, Campus Protests & More
In a week filled with significant events, the U.S. appeals court confronted the Trump administration, pressing them to reconsider their judicial confrontations amidst a case involving wrongful deportation. The court expressed concerns over public perception of the executive branch's actions.

This week also saw a tragic shooting at Florida State University, where the son of a deputy sheriff took the lives of two individuals and injured four others. The incident raises questions about gun access and responsibilities within law enforcement families.

Piling on the pressure, protests erupted on campuses nationwide, accusing President Trump's administration of undermining university autonomy and challenging tax-exempt statuses. Meanwhile, extensions and restrictions on private data access and new developments in a high-profile murder further dominated headlines.

Latest News

