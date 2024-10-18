Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for a Clean Diwali

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has instructed the MCD to clean the city before Diwali, targeting defacement on public property. Actions include removing hoardings and stickers under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007. These efforts coincide with cleanliness drives ahead of the assembly elections.

Updated: 18-10-2024 21:09 IST
Delhi is set for a major clean-up as Mayor Shelly Oberoi directs the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to spruce up the city ahead of the upcoming Diwali festival. In a bid to tackle defacement and maintain cleanliness, Oberoi has tasked MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar with enforcing the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007.

In her correspondence to Kumar, Oberoi highlighted the importance of removing unsightly hoardings, wallpapers, and stickers that permeate the city, urging swift action to present a tidier Delhi for the festival. She emphasized the existing lack of cleanliness and the need to address it promptly.

The drive aligns with the broader cleanliness initiatives rolled out by the AAP-led administration to prepare for the imminent legislative elections in 2025. Efforts have ramped up in garbage collection, road repairs, and pollution mitigation as part of these comprehensive preparations.

