Honoring the Brave: A Tribute to India's War Veterans

Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar led a ceremony honoring war veterans and disabled soldiers. The event included the distribution of modified scooters and autos, and featured discussions on government schemes, pension issues, and medical needs, strengthening ties between veterans and officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:10 IST
  India

Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, head of the Western Command, celebrated the heroism of war veterans and disabled soldiers by acknowledging their unwavering service to the nation. Organized by the Indian Army's Tiger Division, the event saw these courageous individuals receiving modified scooters and autos as symbols of gratitude.

More than 250 ex-servicemen attended the ceremony, facilitated by the War Wounded Foundation. Government representatives from the Zila Sainik Board and national banks discussed various supportive schemes. Army departments, including Record Offices and the Army Welfare Placement Organization, engaged with veterans to settle pending inquiries and provide information.

Lt Gen Katiyar voiced appreciation for the veterans' dedication, fostering camaraderie through informal discussions. This gathering enabled veterans to connect directly with state officials, addressing concerns about pensions and medical care, while reinforcing the bond between former military personnel and current governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

