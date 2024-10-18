Bollywood's New Russian Adventure: Putin Promises Support

Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown a keen interest in boosting Bollywood's presence in Russia. With Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Kazan for the BRICS Summit, Putin is hopeful of discussing potential strategies to enhance the market presence of Indian films in Russia. This comes amid Putin's observation that Bollywood enjoys immense popularity in the country, even more so than in many other places.

During an interaction with foreign journalists, Putin mentioned Russia's dedicated TV channel that airs Indian movies around the clock. However, he pointed out that marketing these films in Russia requires further discussions, aligning this with India's efforts to safeguard and regulate its film industry and economy. Putin linked this to other sectors, including pharmaceuticals and automotive.

Emphasizing the cultural and economic value of Indian cinema, Putin expressed optimism about finding common ground with India to promote these films effectively to the Russian audience. He is preparing for talks with Prime Minister Modi, confident that both leaders will reach an agreement on these initiatives at the upcoming summit.

