Left Menu

Bollywood's New Russian Adventure: Putin Promises Support

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed intent to promote Indian films in Russia during his upcoming meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit. Putin highlighted the popularity of Bollywood in Russia and suggested that discussions to enhance marketing efforts could benefit both nations, particularly in economic sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:39 IST
Bollywood's New Russian Adventure: Putin Promises Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown a keen interest in boosting Bollywood's presence in Russia. With Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Kazan for the BRICS Summit, Putin is hopeful of discussing potential strategies to enhance the market presence of Indian films in Russia. This comes amid Putin's observation that Bollywood enjoys immense popularity in the country, even more so than in many other places.

During an interaction with foreign journalists, Putin mentioned Russia's dedicated TV channel that airs Indian movies around the clock. However, he pointed out that marketing these films in Russia requires further discussions, aligning this with India's efforts to safeguard and regulate its film industry and economy. Putin linked this to other sectors, including pharmaceuticals and automotive.

Emphasizing the cultural and economic value of Indian cinema, Putin expressed optimism about finding common ground with India to promote these films effectively to the Russian audience. He is preparing for talks with Prime Minister Modi, confident that both leaders will reach an agreement on these initiatives at the upcoming summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024