Culinary Creativity Ignites Nutritious Revolution in School Meals

Pune, India, 19th October – The POSHAN SANGAM Recipe Competition, an innovative culinary event, concluded with a mission to promote nutritious school meals. Co-organized by HarvestPlus and the Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts, it featured renowned Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and aimed to inspire healthy eating in children.

The competition attracted 50 entries and spotlighted 10 outstanding recipes, with 3 winning participants celebrated for their exceptional contributions to the Nutri-Dabba initiative. Chef Harpal expressed his enthusiasm for inspiring future chefs to embrace nutritious cooking, viewing the competition as a movement toward a healthier future.

Ravinder Grover of HarvestPlus Solutions highlighted the transformative impact of the Nutri-Pathshala model, emphasizing the role of nutritious cooking in empowering communities. Prof. Atul A. Gokhale of Symbiosis stressed the importance of bio-fortified crops in addressing malnutrition and fostering sustainability, marking a step forward in revolutionizing school meals.

(With inputs from agencies.)