President Urges Collective Action to Combat Water Crisis
President Droupadi Murmu raised concerns about groundwater depletion and pollution, stressing the need for collective responsibility to conserve water. During the National Water Awards, she highlighted India's critical water resource state and the importance of awareness and conservation. She praised the awards for promoting water conservation best practices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:08 IST
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu expressed dire concerns over the depletion and pollution of groundwater in India, emphasizing the crucial role of collective effort in conserving water resources.
Speaking at the National Water Awards ceremony, she highlighted the urgent need for collective action to safeguard India's water supplies, warning that without conservation, societal progress is unattainable.
Murmu applauded government initiatives like water harvesting while urging community-level actions and simple measures to achieve water security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement