President Urges Collective Action to Combat Water Crisis

On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu expressed dire concerns over the depletion and pollution of groundwater in India, emphasizing the crucial role of collective effort in conserving water resources.

Speaking at the National Water Awards ceremony, she highlighted the urgent need for collective action to safeguard India's water supplies, warning that without conservation, societal progress is unattainable.

Murmu applauded government initiatives like water harvesting while urging community-level actions and simple measures to achieve water security.

(With inputs from agencies.)