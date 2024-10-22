Experience Southern Magic: 'Kutty' Edition of South Side Story in Mumbai

Red FM, a leading radio and entertainment network in India, is all set to present the 'Kutty' edition of the acclaimed South Side Story festival in Mumbai. Scheduled for December 14th, 2024, at the NESCO center in Goregaon, this event promises to deliver a concentrated dose of South Indian culture and music.

Following a successful debut in Delhi, the compact version of this festival will highlight performances by emerging artists like Vedan, Pal Dabba, and Sooraj Santhosh. The event will culminate with a major performance by the renowned band Agam. In addition to music, attendees can enjoy immersive cultural experiences, a traditional Sadhya feast, and various beverages.

Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director of Red FM, expressed excitement over curating an intimate festival experience that brings together indie music and South Indian culture on a single stage. The festival aims to offer something distinct and special for cultural connoisseurs in an otherwise grandiose festival scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)