Supreme Court Allows Teesta Setalvad's Travel for Documentary Festival in Amsterdam

The Supreme Court has granted activist Teesta Setalvad permission to attend the International Documentary Film Festival in Amsterdam between November 14 and November 24. This decision comes as Setalvad, a producer of the award-winning documentary 'Cycle Mahesh,' sought clearance to join the prestigious event.

A bench comprised of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan allowed the plea, instructing Setalvad to submit an undertaking vowing to return to India on schedule and face ongoing trial proceedings. As a condition, a 10-lakh surety has been mandated for her travel.

Despite no objections from the Gujarat government, the court emphasized the importance of certain conditions to ensure Setalvad's compliance with the judicial process. Her passport, in the custody of the sessions court since a previous order, will be temporarily returned to facilitate her travel.

