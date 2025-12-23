Gujarat Government Reshuffles Key IAS Positions

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Gujarat government announced the transfer of 26 IAS officers on Tuesday. Among the notable changes, Sanjeev Kumar was appointed as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, with the additional responsibility of the state Home Department.

Ajay Kumar, after coming back from central deputation, has been appointed as Secretary to the Chief Minister and will also serve as the CEO of Gujarat Maritime Board. This reshuffle was prompted by the appointment of senior IAS officer M K Das as the Chief Secretary to the Gujarat government, leading to a cascade of changes within the administration.

Other key moves include Vikrant Pandey taking on additional duties as Secretary in the Information and Broadcasting Department, R C Meena's transfer to Principal Secretary of Agriculture, and Rajeev Topno moving to the Health and Family Welfare Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)