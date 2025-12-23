Left Menu

Gujarat Government Reshuffles Key IAS Positions

The Gujarat government has transferred 26 IAS officers in a major reshuffle. Key appointments include Sanjeev Kumar as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Ajay Kumar as Secretary to CM Bhupendra Patel. The changes follow senior IAS officer M K Das's recent appointment as Chief Secretary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:47 IST
Gujarat Government Reshuffles Key IAS Positions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Gujarat government announced the transfer of 26 IAS officers on Tuesday. Among the notable changes, Sanjeev Kumar was appointed as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, with the additional responsibility of the state Home Department.

Ajay Kumar, after coming back from central deputation, has been appointed as Secretary to the Chief Minister and will also serve as the CEO of Gujarat Maritime Board. This reshuffle was prompted by the appointment of senior IAS officer M K Das as the Chief Secretary to the Gujarat government, leading to a cascade of changes within the administration.

Other key moves include Vikrant Pandey taking on additional duties as Secretary in the Information and Broadcasting Department, R C Meena's transfer to Principal Secretary of Agriculture, and Rajeev Topno moving to the Health and Family Welfare Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025