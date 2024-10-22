Controversy Surrounds Ekta Kapoor: POCSO Case Sparks Legal Drama

Renowned filmmaker Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, have been summoned by Mumbai Police, set to appear on October 24. This follows the registration of a POCSO case alleging the inappropriate portrayal of minors in a web series, a police official confirmed.

The legal proceedings were initiated following a court order last week. Both Ekta and Shobha received official notices mandating their presence at the police station for questioning scheduled for Thursday, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The FIR not only involves Ekta and Shobha but also targets Balaji Telefilms Limited, highlighting accusations related to the streaming of controversial scenes involving minors in ALT Balaji's 'Gandii Baat' season 6. Legal action has been taken under both the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act.

The complainant, a Borivli resident, claims that the objectionable content was available between February and April 2021, according to the police.

The contentious episode has since been removed from the streaming platform, the official added.

